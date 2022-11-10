“Shusha, you are free” film screened in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

JurnalTV, a Moldovan television and radio channel, hosted the screening of the film “Shusha, you are free!”, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Chisinau told News.Az.

The film was screened as part of a series of events organized in Moldova on the occasion of November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova Gudsu Osmanov spoke about the brilliant victory gained by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during a 44-day war. He noted that the city of Shusha is a sacred place for every Azerbaijani.

Adrian Buraga, Head of JurnalTV, in his speech, recalled the visit of the channel reporters to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city. He spoke about their impressions of the Shusha’s nature and architectural monuments reflecting the history of the Azerbaijani people and the ongoing large-scale construction and restoration work in the city.

Elchin Bayramov, Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova, underlined the important role of the film in studying the history of Azerbaijan, especially the Shusha operation, which is inscribed in golden letters in the country’s military history.

The executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva. The film co-produced by the Baku Media Center and the Salnamafilm studio reflects real events.

The film aroused the great interest of the event participants.

News.Az