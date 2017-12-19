Siberian plane crash death toll rises to four

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four out of the 13 people died after a passenger aircraft crashed while takeoff in western Siberia.

The death toll from a plane crash that occurred at the airport of the city of Naryan-Mar, the Nenets Region, has risen to four, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement, TASS reports.

"According to preliminary reports, four out of the 13 people onboard died and others suffered injuries," the statement reads.

Sources in the district hospital told TASS that 11 injured people were in serious condition.

"A total of 11 people have been admitted to the hospital, they are all in serious condition and are receiving the necessary treatment," the sources noted.

The plane, an Antonov An-2, is said to have skidded off a runway during takeoff. A special team headed by Nenets Region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky has been set up to investigate into the incident.

News.Az

