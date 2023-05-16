Yandex metrika counter

Significance of Non-Aligned Movement increases during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: AIR Center head

The significance of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has further increased thanks to the active work done by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks while speaking at a symposium on the topic “From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a Changing and Challenging Global Context” held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The symposium was co-organized by the AIR Center and LINKS Europe.

Shafiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship fell on a difficult period.

“We see that the processes, wars and other similar events taking place in the world create certain difficulties. In this context, Azerbaijan has taken on a difficult mission at a very turbulent time. The NAM’s significance has increased thanks to the active work done by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship,” the AIR Center chairman said.

Shafiyev added that the Non-Aligned Movement, like other international platforms, continues contributing to the preservation of peace in the world and the multifaceted development of countries.


