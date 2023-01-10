Significant amount of ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

A significant amount of ammunition was found in the liberated Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan during the activities carried out by the local police officers, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As a result of the activities carried out in the liberated territories, in military positions abandoned [by Armenian armed forces during the 2020 second Karabakh war] in the district, 7,780 rounds of various calibers, 59 different types of shells, 11 guns, seven grenade launchers, two machine-guns, sniper rifles and optical sights, and other munitions were found and seized.

