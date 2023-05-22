Signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is inevitable - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, we also had a broad exchange of views on regional issues. I have informed the President of Lithuania about the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks. We do hope that the conclusion of peace talks will bring long-term peace to the Caucasus,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

In his statement, the head of state recalled that the lands of Azerbaijan had been under Armenian occupation for many years, for about 30 years. He said, “One million Azerbaijanis were displaced from their native lands as a result of this occupation, about 20 percent of our territories were under occupation. In the occupied territories, almost the entire infrastructure, buildings, including historical sites, were destroyed by the invaders. We do believe that the signing of a peace treaty is inevitable, and we are trying to make constructive effort to achieve this goal. Of course, this peace agreement should be based on international norms and principles.”

News.Az