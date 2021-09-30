Signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia can ensure prosperity in S. Caucasus: Czech FM

The signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia can ensure the prosperity in the South Caucasus, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Thursday during a joint press-conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister said the Czech Republic supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We also welcome the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Kulhanek added.

Kulhanek also expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the second Karabakh war.

News.Az