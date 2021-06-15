Yandex metrika counter

Signing of Shusha Declaration - significant event: Turkish expert

The signing of the Shusha Declaration is a significant event, Turkish military expert Coskun Basbug exclusively told News.Az.

"This declaration contains a clause stating that in case of a threat or aggression by a third state or states, this aggression should be prevented jointly in accordance with the UN Charter. Can Armenia or any other state, after that, take such a step against one of us? Never! This is a historic moment. A document has been signed between us again one hundred years after the Kars agreement. It is a document that will play an important role in the further development of our brotherhood, security and stability in the region," he said.

