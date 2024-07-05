Yandex metrika counter

Signing peace agreement with Azerbaijan is of great importance, says Armenian FM

Signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is of great importance, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with a US delegation headed by US Senator for Mississippi Roger Wicker in Yerevan.

He emphasized the importance of continuing the delimitation process based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

To note, one of the main factors preventing the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the presence of certain provisions in the Armenian constitution that enshrine territorial claims to Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that for a peace treaty to be signed, the Armenian constitution must be amended to remove these territorial claims.

