Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan beneficial for Armenia: Turkey’s ex-PM

Signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is beneficial for Armenia, former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation", held Saturday on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

He noted that participation in regional projects will contribute to the development of Armenia itself.

“The potential of the South Caucasus must develop,” the former Turkish PM added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

