Signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev and 8 November streets unveiled in Shusha

Signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev and 8 November streets unveiled in Shusha

Signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev and 8 November streets unveiled in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signs at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev and 8 November streets have been unveiled in Shusha, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members attended the unveiling ceremony.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done in the streets.

Heydar Aliyev Street is 1,751 meters in length and 10-14 meters in width, while 8 November Street 2,912 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

News.Az