Silk Way Airlines implements first Baku-Djibouti cargo flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Countries of Eastern and Central Africa have opened their doors for Azerbaijan, said the company’s press service.

Azerbaijan’s Silk Way Airlines has carried out the first cargo flight from Baku to Djibouti, which has become the beginning of a big program on the implementation of weekly regular flights between the two countries, according to AzVision.

Meanwhile, countries of Eastern and Central Africa have opened their doors for Azerbaijan, said the company’s press service.

Under the instruction of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, humanitarian aid, including food and drinking water with a total weight of approximately 76 tons, has been delivered to the Republic of Djibouti via this flight.

Meanwhile, 30 tons of Azerbaijani goods produced under the brand “Made in Azerbaijan” have been delivered to Djibouti via the first cargo flight.

Presentation of Azerbaijani goods in the new market gives momentum to the development of bilateral trade relations between the two countries and will stimulate the growth in trade turnover. Along with economic relations, the opening of regular flights between Azerbaijan and Djibouti will also contribute to the development of political and cultural relations between the two countries.

Moreover, two protocols in the sphere of civil aviation were signed between Azerbaijan and Djibouti. From the Azerbaijani side the documents were signed by President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Jahangir Askerov, and from the Djiboutian side – by the Director of Civil Aviation Authority Almis M. Haid and Chairman of Air Djibouti Aboubaker Omar Hadi.

The documents envisage Azerbaijan’s assistance in the preparation of regulatory documentation of Djibouti’s Civil Aviation Authority in accordance with the requirements of the ICAO, as well as training for the country’s specialists in the field of civil aviation.

It should be recalled that Azerbaijan and Djibouti signed a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation in February 2017.

News.Az

News.Az