Simulation game dedicated to Khojaly tragedy held at “Karabakh” Azerbaijani school in Switzerland

Head of Azerbaijan’s Culture Center in Switzerland Gasim Nasirov held “Khojaly-92” pedagogical quest/simulation game with the participation of the students dedi

The quest was prepared by G.Nasirov in accordance with the UN experience.

The quest was a game of horror experienced by the people forced to leave Khojaly. During the game, the participants played for 2 hours, taking the names and surnames of real people from Khojaly.

In the second part of the project, the students gathered in one room and shared their thoughts about the game.

At the end of the project, the students wrote their impressions on the pigeon-shape papers to commemorate the spirits of 613 innocent Khojaly residents who were brutally killed. “Nor war again”, “let this horror not happen”, “those who did it are far from humanity”, “it should not be forgotten” and other impressions were written on the papers.

After the game, the students' comments about their experiences confirmed that the project had a great impact on them and was a successful project to promote the international recognition of Khojaly truths.

News.Az

News.Az