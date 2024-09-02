Singapore and China hold bilateral naval exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bilateral naval exercise between Singapore's RSN and China's PLA, which started yesterday, will continue until September 5, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Exercise Maritime Cooperation is running for the third time since its inauguration in 2015. The Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart will be used in the exercise, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement yesterday.In an earlier statement on August 29, Mindef said personnel from both navies will engage in exercises such as gunnery firing, helicopter cross-deck landing and familiarisation of voice procedures for simulated firings.RSS Stalwart will also observe the conduct of various tasks by the PLA Navy ships, such as vessel boarding and mine clearance.The RSN fleet commander, Rear-Admiral Kwan Hon Chuong, said the exercise demonstrates the strong and friendly defence relationship between both countries.“This exercise has consistently provided invaluable opportunities for our navies to learn from each other, build mutual trust and understanding, and forge friendships,” he added.The exercise underscores the longstanding, warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between both countries, added Mindef. “Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through exchanges, mutual visits and the cross-attendance of courses.”

