Singapore launches crackdown on illegal betting during World Cup

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Singapore will intensify enforcement against illegal gambling activities during the FIFA World Cup 2026, as authorities move to curb illicit betting and raise awareness of the risks of problem gambling, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ministry said enhanced enforcement measures will run from June 11 to July 19, coinciding with the football tournament, which typically leads to a surge in gambling-related activity.

It added that illegal gambling poses law and order concerns and does not provide the safeguards offered by licensed operators, leaving individuals and families exposed to potential financial and social harm.

Under Singapore law, all gambling activities are prohibited unless they are authorized, licensed, or exempted. Singapore Pools remains the country’s sole licensed operator for lotteries, sports betting, and remote gambling services.

The Singapore Police Force will continue enforcement operations targeting illegal gambling syndicates and individuals assisting them. Authorities are also taking steps to restrict access to illegal online gambling platforms and advertisements, terminate local phone numbers used to promote such services, and block related bank accounts and credit card payments.

News.Az