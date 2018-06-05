Single call center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Hi-Tech created - "155"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Various reference centers operating in the subordinate structures of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies are united into a single call center.

So, a single call center "155" was created to provide high-level client services, ensure easy application of citizens and receive accurate and detailed information,

From now on, the call center "155" can be contacted regarding the services of such structures and providers as Aztelecom LLC, Baku Telephone Communication Company (Baktelekom), Azerpocht LLC, Information and Computing Center, AzEuroTel, Azdatacom, Az. net, Bakinternet.

The purpose of creating a single call center is the improvement of the quality of services and customer satisfaction, more efficient use of resources of structures, development of more suitable services for customers, prompt solution of issues arising from requests and appeals, optimization of relevant databases and their regular updating.

The call center provides such services as instant registration of appeals and their prompt solution, as well as responding to inquiries via e-mail and web chat, sending emails, conducting surveys and questionnaires, phone trade, communicating with citizens through social networks.

In addition, an opportunity to activate various services without the operator’s help through interactive voice responses has been created. Corporate or special customers may be provided with premium services.

The call center accepts inquiries in the 7/24 mode in three languages - Azerbaijani, Russian and English. Currently, the call center employs 60 operators, and by the end of 2018 their number is planned to increase to 100.

The operator process nearly 100,000 requests a month.

It should be noted that at the next stage, an increase in the range of services and provision of various daily online services through the phone and a portal (for example, ordering food, taxi services, providing information about restaurants, theaters and sport, booking tickets, various concierge services and etc.).

News.Az

News.Az