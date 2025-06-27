Sinner and Djokovic on curse for high-stakes Wimbledon semi-final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jannik Sinner’s quest for his first Wimbledon title may come down to a blockbuster semi-final showdown with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Sinner opens against countryman Luca Nardi at the grass-court major, following the draw on Friday morning, News.Az reports, citing ATP Tour.

Djokovic, competing at his lowest seeding (sixth) since 2018, will begin his campaign for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title against Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

Djokovic, who defeated Sinner at the All England Club in 2022 (QF) and 2023 (SF), is seeded for a quarter-final meeting with British No. 1 Jack Draper. The fourth-seeded Draper starts against Sebastian Baez and could face a testing third-round clash with in-form Halle champion Alexander Bublik.

In the bottom half of the draw, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz starts against 38-year-old Fabio Fognini. The 22-year-old Spaniard is riding an 18-match winning streak — the longest of his career — and could meet eighth seed Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.

If Alcaraz prevails, he will take on qualifiers Oliver Tarvet or Leandro Riedi, who are both making their Grand Slam main-draw debuts.

World No. 3 and three-time major finalist Alexander Zverev, who takes on Arthur Rinderknech, is seeded to meet Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals. The fifth-seeded American faces big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opener and leads Zverev 8-5 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

Rising star Joao Fonseca has been handed a popcorn opening match in his Wimbledon debut against British No. 2 Jacob Fearnley. Fonseca’s fellow #NextGenATP players and main-draw debutants at SW19, Learner Tien and Nishesh Basavareddy, will face each other, with the winner setting a potential second-round clash with Rune.

The 19-year-old Czech, Jakub Mensik, is seeded to meet home favourite Draper in the fourth round, having defeated the Briton en route to his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami.

News.Az