SIPRI: Azerbaijan's arms purchase exceed Armenia's 20-fold

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIRPI) has published a regular report on the world arms trade.

It notes that the United States and Russia remained the main exporters in this country in period from 2012 to 2016, Oxu.Az reports citing TASS.

The main suppliers-the United States, Russia, China, France and Germany accounted for 74% of the total volume of arms sales, while the United States and Russia altogether accounted for 56%.

According to the data listed in the document, since 2004 sales have gradually risen, constituting a 8.4% rise in 2012-2016 over 2007-2011.

The report especially mentions Azerbaijan's and Armenia's military import noting a significant gap in volumes. In 2012-2016 Azerbaijani arms supplies turned 20-fold bigger than Armenian.

Military import in European countries dropped 36% from 2007-2011 to 2012-2016 and made 11% in global indicator.

