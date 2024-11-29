Situation in Aleppo is a threat to Syria's sovereignty: Kremlin
@Kremlin
Kremlin says the situation in Aleppo is a threat to Syria's sovereignty, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, News.az reports
"As for the situation around Aleppo, this is, of course, an attack on Syria's sovereignty in the region, and we support the Syrian authorities in quickly restoring order and constitutional order in this area," Peskov said in response to the question "How can the Kremlin characterize the situation in Syria?".
The Kremlin spokesman did not comment on the information spread by Telegram channels about the arrival of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the Russian Federation.
It should be noted that yesterday several Russian Telegram channels spread information that Assad was in Moscow and was preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It was reported that Assad was visiting Moscow to seek assistance from Russia in the wake of the attacks of opposition forces against government forces in Aleppo.
