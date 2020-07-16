Situation in Tovuz direction remains tense: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the morning of July 16, units of the Armenian armed forces again attempted to attack Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ borders.

At the same time, the villages of Agdam, Dondar Gushchu and Vahidli of the Tovuz region were fired from large-caliber weapons and mortars, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

There are no casualties among the civilian population.

Currently, there are fights in this direction. The Azerbaijani army controls the operational situation.

News.Az