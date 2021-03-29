Situation with coronavirus complicates in Armenia, almost no free beds in hospitals

The situation with coronavirus has become complicated in the country, Gayane Sahakyan, deputy director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the reporters today, according to Armenian media.

She said there are almost no free beds in hospitals.

“We have approximately 90% growth of the disease. We are waiting for over 7,000 new cases during the upcoming week,” Sahakyan said, adding that steps are taken to start vaccination from next week.

News.Az

