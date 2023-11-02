Situation with infectious diseases in Azerbaijan ‘under control’: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Currently, the situation with infectious diseases in Azerbaijan is under control, the country’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev told journalists on Thursday, AzVision.az reports.

The minister noted that according to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, children would be vaccinated against 11 infectious diseases in the country.

"This work is carried out in the country every year. Modern vaccines are imported to the country every year," he added.

News.Az