Six die in private apartment fire in Russia's Ussuriysk
- 07 Apr 2018 06:06
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- World
The bodies of four women and a child were found on Saturday after extinguishing a fire in a house in the Russian city of Ussuriysk.
REN TV reports that the injured man later died of injuries in hospital.
According to preliminary data, the ignition was caused by a short circuit.
A criminal case was instituted into the case on causing death by negligence.
News.Az