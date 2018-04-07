Six die in private apartment fire in Russia's Ussuriysk

Six die in private apartment fire in Russia's Ussuriysk

The bodies of four women and a child were found on Saturday after extinguishing a fire in a house in the Russian city of Ussuriysk.

REN TV reports that the injured man later died of injuries in hospital.

According to preliminary data, the ignition was caused by a short circuit.

A criminal case was instituted into the case on causing death by negligence.

News.Az

News.Az