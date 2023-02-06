Six ICRC vehicles pass along Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to pass through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

Peaceful protesters on Monday ensured a free movement of four ICRC vehicles through the protest area. The vehicles were moving from Khankendi towards Lachin.

This is evidence of no obstacles to the free passage of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 57th straight day.

News.Az