Six ICRC vehicles pass along Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peaceful Azerbaijani eco-activists on Tuesday ensured the free movement of six passenger cars and a truck belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from Khankendi to Lachin, News.Az reports.

This is evidence of no obstacles to the free passage of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes on the Khankendi-Lachin road.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 58th straight day.

News.Az