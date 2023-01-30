Six ICRC vehicles pass freely along Lachin-Khankadi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to pass freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.

Conditions have been created for the next six vehicles belonging to the ICRC moving from Khankandi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 50th straight day.

News.Az