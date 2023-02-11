Six ICRC vehicles passed without hindrance through protest area

The vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The peaceful protesters made it possible for ICRC’s five passenger cars and a truck moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az