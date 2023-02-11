Yandex metrika counter

Six ICRC vehicles passed without hindrance through protest area

Six ICRC vehicles passed without hindrance through protest area

The vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The peaceful protesters made it possible for ICRC’s five passenger cars and a truck moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.


