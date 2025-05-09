Six killed in Chile ambulance plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small ambulance plane carrying six people that lost contact on Wednesday en route from central to northern Chile has been found crashed with no survivors, local authorities have confirmed.

"We extend our condolences to the families, friends and all those mourning the loss of these six compatriots," Gonzalo Duran, presidential delegate for the Metropolitan Region, told the press, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Chilean Air Force (FACH) reported that the wreckage was located in the town of Curacavi, on the outskirts of Santiago.

FACH announced that it had deployed personnel and resources immediately after the plane was reported missing and had coordinated closely with other agencies involved in the search effort.

According to the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, the aircraft was traveling from Santiago to the northern city of Arica when it disappeared from radar on Wednesday afternoon.

The public prosecutor's office, along with emergency response teams, is investigating the cause of the crash.

News.Az