Six nations call for UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

Six nations on Wednesday called for a meeting of the UN Security Council on the latest developments in Ukraine, News.Az reports.

They include the UK, Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the US.

"Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all," the UK's permanent mission to the UN said on Twitter.

