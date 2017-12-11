Six people injured in Batumi explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion at a flats in Georgia’s Batumi has injured six people, including two children.

Batumi Mayor Lasha Komakhidze said the health condition of those injured is stable, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

He noted that the relevant municipal services will study the damage and provide the affected families with the temporary alternative spaces, Agenda,ge reported.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by natural gas. However, the investigation is underway to reveal the exact cause of the explosion.

