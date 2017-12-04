Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit IS targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six Russian Tu-22M3 long-haul bombers delivered an airstrike on Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) targets in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"On December 3, 2017, six Tu-22M3 long-haul bombers that took off from an airfield in Russia delivered an airstrike on Islamic State terrorists’ targets in the southeast of province of Deir ez-Zor," the ministry said, according to TASS.

According to the ministry, the warplanes hit militants’ munitions depots, command posts, manpower and hardware.

Su-30SM fighter jets based at the Khmeimim airdrome provided backing for the bombers in Syria’s airspace. The Russian bomber returned safely to their home bases after the mission.

