Sixth Championship of Azerbaijan in ‘What? Where? When?’ game held

The sixth Championship of Azerbaijan in ‘What? Where? When?’ game has been organized by the Azerbaijan Brain Games Federation.

26 teams of professionals representing Azerbaijan’s brain games movement vied for the title of the country champion.

The championship composed of 60 questions compiled under the editorship of Toghrul Gurbanov, Sadiq Yusifi and Tarlan Asadli was remembered for its fierce struggle. By results of four rounds ‘Diplomat’ left all rivals behind and won the title of the champion of Azerbaijan. ‘Vendetta’ finished second and ‘Revolver’ became third.

It has to be noted that the Sixth Championship of Azerbaijan in ‘What? Where? When?’ game marked the end of the country’s season of brain games in the year of 2017.

The winners were awarded with cups, medals, diplomas and presents.

