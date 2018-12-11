Sixth Mind Games Festival due to be held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The traditional Sixth Mind Games Festival will take place with the steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club and the financial assistance of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Festival which includes the popular intellectual game "What? Where? When?" and the Khamsa National Intellectual Game is organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club every year. The qualification rounds will be held within the framework of the Festival.

The conduction of the Festival is aimed at organizing brain games as one of the important directions of youth policy, effective arrangement of youth leisure, ensuring their intellectual development and embracing the entire country with the brain games movement.

The qualification rounds will be held in December and February. The teams excelling by results of the qualification rounds will get to the festival final. The final is to be arranged in Baku in February.

