SK Group, Amazon to Invest $5.1B in S. Korea’s largest AI data center

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said he planned to expand the data centre's capacity to one gigawatt in the future and make it a global hub that handles domestic AI demand during a meeting attended by President Lee Jae Myung and tech CEOs.

Artificial intelligence was crucial for South Korea's growth, he said.

"It may set a good example that South Korea's high-tech industry is possible not only in the metropolitan area but also in the provinces," Lee said.

South Korea's AI-related stocks on Friday extended a rally on policy optimism, with SK Hynix rising more than 3%, Kakao surging 11%, and LG CNS gaining 9%, leading the benchmark KOSPI above a key milestone of 3,000 points for the first time in 3-1/2 years.

The official announcement follows media reports earlier this month that SK Group and Amazon Web Services were building a data centre in South Korea.