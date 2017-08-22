Skirmish in Armenian army: High-ranking officers wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another incident has occurred in the Armenian military unit, as a result of which two officers were seriously wounded - a lieutenant colonel and captain of a military unit stationed on the contact line towards the occupied Khojavand region.

According to the Armenian segment of social networks, one of the wounded is an officer named Arsen Hovakimyan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry is trying to conceal this information from general public and accuse the Azerbaijani side of violating the ceasefire.

News.Az

