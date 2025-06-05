S.Korea parliament passes bills on special probes into ex-President Yoon, wife

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday passed bills to launch special counsel probes into insurrection charges surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid and allegations against Yoon's wife.

The bills were approved in a 194-3 vote with one abstention at a plenary session of the National Assembly that is controlled by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The move came a day after President Lee Jae-myung, who was leader of the DP and won the presidential election triggered by Yoon's ouster in April, was sworn into office.

Lee is widely expected to endorse the bills and promulgate them, with the recommendation and appointment of a special prosecutor likely to follow afterward.

The bill targeting Yoon mandates a permanent special counsel to investigate 11 charges, including insurrection and military mutiny, over his failed martial law bid in December.

The bill was reintroduced after being previously vetoed and discarded twice, with its scope expanded from six charges to 11.

Another bill targeting Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, is aimed at launching a special probe into allegations of stock price manipulation and her acceptance of a luxury bag.

Lawmakers also passed a third bill that seeks to launch a special counsel probe into allegations the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's investigation into a Marine's death during a search mission in July 2023.

Most of the lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party did not participate in the vote in protest, criticizing the DP's move to unilaterally push through bills that lack bipartisan agreement.

