S.Korean investigators raid presidential office over marine’s death court case

+ ↺ − 16 px

as part of an investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s alleged involvement in obstructing a military probe.

The allegation centers on Yoon's possible interference in a Marine Corps investigation into the 2023 death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun, who drowned during a search mission amid heavy rains, News.Az reports citing Yonhap news.

Military investigators had concluded that Lim Seong-geun, then-commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, and seven other officers bore responsibility for the incident, and sought to transfer them to police on negligent homicide and other charges.

Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup had approved the findings and the transfer plan but later reversed course, allegedly under Yoon’s direction.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it secured key materials, including meeting records and entry logs from late July 2023, when suspicions about Yoon’s involvement first emerged.

CIO officials confirmed that Thursday’s search proceeded “smoothly” and that the presidential office cooperated in handing over requested documents.

Yoon was removed from office by the country's Constitutional Court earlier this month, which upheld his impeachment by the National Assembly, over his botched martial law bid on Dec. 3.

If the insurrection charges are proven in court, he could face a life term in jail or even capital punishment.

News.Az