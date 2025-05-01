S.Korea’s acting president resigns to join presidential race

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s Acting President Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, confirming his intention to run in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for June 3.

Speaking at a press briefing at the government complex in Seoul, Han ended weeks of speculation about his political future, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

His candidacy follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which triggered the early election.

"Thinking of the weight of the responsibility I carry at this grave time, after thinking long and carefully about whether such a decision is in fact right and inevitable, I decided that if this is the only way, I must take it," he said during the briefing.

News.Az