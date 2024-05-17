Slovak doctors to discuss moving PM Fico to Bratislava

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak doctors will meet on Monday to assess Prime Minister Robert Fico's health and discuss the possibility of transporting him from Banska Bystrica to the capital Bratislava, local media reported on Friday.

Fico remains in a serious but stable condition and is able to speak a little, the country's President-Elect Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday, a day after an assassination attempt that sent shock waves across Europe.Local media reported that a medical council would convene on Monday to assess his condition and decide whether he could be transported from the central Slovak city of Banska Bystrica to Bratislava. The aktuality.sk news website attributed this information to a hospital director.The hospital in Banska Bystrica did not immediately comment on the matter.The shooting was the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years, and has drawn international condemnation.

