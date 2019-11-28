Slovak Embassy opens in Baku
The Embassy of Slovakia has been officially inaugurated in Baku.
Prior to the ceremony, the state anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.
Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov addressed the ceremony.
The Slovak Embassy in Azerbaijan has been operating since October 1 this year.
