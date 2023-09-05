Slovak National Council speaker visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Slovak parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of National Council Boris Kollár, who is on a working trip to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs, News.Az reports.

The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and sovereignty and laid flowers at their graves.

The Speaker of the Slovak National Council laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation members enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

