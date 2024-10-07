Slovak PM Fico vows to block Ukraine’s NATO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has declared his intention to block Ukraine's accession to NATO for as long as he remains in power.

“As long as I am head of the Slovak government, I will direct the MPs that are under my control as chairman of the [ruling Smer] party never to agree to Ukraine's joining NATO,” PM Fico said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. NATO's leadership wants Ukraine to join the military alliance after its war with Russia ends in order to deter further aggression from Moscow, but Fico's declaration highlights the political difficulties that are likely to arise in pursuing that aim.Fico's comments contrast sharply with the stance of Mark Rutte, NATO's new secretary-general, who said Thursday that “Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before, and will continue on this path until you become a member of our alliance.”Under NATO’s 1949 founding treaty, decisions on enlargement are made “by unanimous agreement,” meaning that Fico’s opposition to Ukraine joining the alliance could indeed block its membership at least until the end of the Slovak leader’s current term in power in 2027. Other Russia-friendly NATO members could also seek to frustrate Ukraine's membership aspirations.

News.Az