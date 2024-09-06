Slovak PM Fico warns of continued threats from liberal opposition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May, has reiterated concerns about the threat of political violence from the liberal opposition during his visit to Handlová.

Fico warned that the atmosphere created by the Slovak liberal opposition and sympathetic media could potentially lead to another assassination attempt, News.Az reports citing foreign media."This is my deepest concern," he said, highlighting the tense environment surrounding political discourse.The prime minister emphasized that his visit was focused on promoting regional economic development, and increased security measures were implemented in Handlová due to his presence.Fico was attacked in Handlová on May 15, suffering gunshot wounds that required multiple surgeries. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with the politically motivated assassination attempt, which is being investigated as a terrorist act. Following the incident, security was heightened for government officials, politicians, and prominent media figures.

