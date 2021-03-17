Slovakia expresses readiness to support Azerbaijan in post-conflict period

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia is ready to support Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, said Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok.

Korcok made the remarks Wednesday during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

“Slovakia supports the trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh],” he noted.

The minister stressed that Slovakia intends to continue the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in various fields.

Korcok added that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan after being appointed minister and he is delighted with the development the country.

News.Az