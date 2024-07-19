Slovakia opposes boycott of Hungary’s EU presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini announced during his visit to Budapest that his country would not join any efforts to boycott Hungary's EU presidency, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The announcement comes after the European Commission decided on Monday to boycott Hungary’s six-month presidency of the EU Council after Viktor Orbán's self-willed “peace visits” to Beijing and Moscow.Considered by many members as an insult to the political integrity of the bloc, the Commission said that it will only be represented by senior officials, rather than commissioners, at informal EU Council meetings.According to the Euractiv portal, several EU countries, including the Baltic states, Sweden, Finland, and Poland, will now only send lower-ranking officials to informal ministerial meetings in Budapest in July.But during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Tamás Sulyok on Thursday, Pellegrini said that his country’s government officials will support all initiatives led by Hungary."No one should be punished for wanting to initiate dialogue. We will strive to advance issues where Slovakia and Hungary share similar views,” said László Kövér, the speaker of the Hungarian parliament.He added that their mutual goal was to reduce illegal immigration.

News.Az