Slovakia ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan for import of natural gas into Europe: Minister

Slovakia is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan for import of natural gas into Europe, Minister of Economy of Slovakia Karel Hirman as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.Az reports.

“Today, by signing the memorandum of understanding we are sending in clear political signal that we are ready to create a new corridor for the import of natural gas into Europe, cooperate with our partners, with Azerbaijan and contribute to the overall diversification of gas supply,” the Slovak minister said.

“Slovakia has welcomed announcement of the initiative of the transmission system operators in our region to use and modernize existing infrastructure with the aim of securing additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan. I would like to express the full support of the Minister of Economic Slovakia to the initiative of our transmission system operators to make the new corridor from Azerbaijan to Central Eastern Europe reality and for cooperation together with SOCAR,” Karel Hirman added.

News.Az