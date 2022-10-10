Slovakia sends two Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia has provided Ukraine with two Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, News.Az reports citing Slovak media.

“Ukraine has received two Zuzana 2 howitzers,” Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

The howitzers were manufactured by Slovakia’s state-run Konstrukta-Defence company under an earlier contract to supply these weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces. The country’s army so far has six such weapons in service, and the contract envisages the delivery of two more Zuzana 2 howitzers.

In addition, Konstrukta-Defence will also make 16 Zuzana 2 howitzers for Ukraine under a 92 million euro project co-sponsored by Germany, Denmark and Norway.

News.Az