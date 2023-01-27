Slovakia strongly condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran
- 27 Jan 2023 13:01
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181148
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/slovakia-strongly-condemns-armed-attack-on-azerbaijans-embassy-in-tehran Copied
The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic has condemned the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Iran, News.Az reports.
“Slovakia resolutely condemns today’s armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. We offer our sincere condolences to the victims' families and wish a swift recovery to those wounded,” the ministry tweeted.