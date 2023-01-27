Yandex metrika counter

Slovakia strongly condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

  • Politics
  • Share
Slovakia strongly condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic has condemned the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Iran, News.Az reports.

“Slovakia resolutely condemns today’s armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. We offer our sincere condolences to the victims' families and wish a swift recovery to those wounded,” the ministry tweeted.

News about - Slovakia strongly condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      