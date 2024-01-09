Slovakia to hold presidential election in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia will hold a presidential election in March, the NATO and eurozone member's speaker of parliament Peter Pellegrini, a top contender for the post, said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Barron’s.

Though the office is largely ceremonial, the president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, heads the armed forces, and can veto laws passed by parliament.

"Presidential elections in Slovakia will take place on March 23," Pellegrini told journalists.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the ballot, a second round will take place on April 6 in the country of 5.4 million people.

Incumbent Zuzana Caputova, a vocal critic of the governing three-party coalition, announced in June that she would not run for a second term.

News.Az