Slovakia to return its diplomats to Kyiv

Slovakia is preparing to return its diplomats to Kyiv, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korčok said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Slovakia is preparing the return of its diplomats to Kyiv. In the coming days, I will send an inspection team of our diplomats to the capital of Ukraine to assess the security situation in the capital on the spot. If possible, we will immediately engage our embassy," Korčok tweeted.

