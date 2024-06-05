Slovenia formally recognizes Palestinian state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia has become the latest European country to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Today is a historic day!The National Assembly of has officially recognized Palestine,making the 147th country to do so.This recognition is an expression of our commitment to peace&justice. is on the right side of history,contributing to the twostate solution for lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/IziP2BA44u — Tanja Fajon (@tfajon) June 4, 2024

The Slovenian parliament approved the move with a majority vote on Tuesday, News.Az reports.The decision follows those of Spain, Ireland and Norway, who formally recognized Palestinian statehood in late May.The vote passed with 52 votes in favor and zero against. The vote passed during an extraordinary parliament session after numerous procedural hurdles.“Today is a historic day! The National Assembly of Slovenia has officially recognized Palestine, making Slovenia the 147th country to do so,” Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said in a series of posts on social media.“This recognition is an expression of our commitment to peace and justice. Slovenia is on the right side of history, contributing to the two-state solution for lasting peace,” Fajon said.

News.Az